Workshop targets flood risks in Suva-Lami corridor

[File Photo]

The Fiji Meteorological Service, in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Office, is strengthening efforts to protect communities from severe weather events with the launch of Fiji’s Weather Ready Nation Workshop today.

The four-day event is funded by the U.S. National Weather Service International Activities Office and the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.

It is also held in partnership with the Hydrologic Research Centre of the United States.

The workshop will focus on strengthening impact-based forecasting and early warning systems, improving inter-agency coordination, and developing tools to ensure risk-informed action.

A key priority of this program is finding practical solutions to urban flood risks in the Lami-Suva corridor, an area increasingly vulnerable to heavy rain and rising sea levels.

Article continues after advertisement

Senior representatives from government agencies and key partners are expected to attend, aiming to boost preparedness, response capacity, and resilience in the face of climate-driven disasters.

The Fiji Met highlights that this is another important step in Fiji’s drive to become a weather-ready nation, ensuring timely information reaches communities to help save lives and protect livelihoods.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.