[Source: WAF]

The planned water works for the connection of the Viria Water Supply to the Waila Water Treatment Plant system are well underway.

The Water Authority of Fiji confirms that work began early this morning.

Residents in the Suva-Nausori corridor should expect water disruptions until Sunday, as WAF carries out essential connection work.

Water carting services will be provided to affected areas during this period.