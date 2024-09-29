Workplace wellness takes center stage at HR awards

The link between employee wellbeing and organizational productivity has been emphasized by Chief People and Sustainability Officer at Alpine Energy in New Zealand, Susan Lowe.

During the Fiji Human Resources Institute Awards at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night, she stresses that a strong commitment to employee wellness is essential for fostering a thriving workplace culture.

Lowe points out that employers who embed wellbeing into their organizational culture are more likely to attract and retain talent.

She highlights a significant shift in employee expectations, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic which has intensified calls for employers to adopt a pastoral care approach.

“From supporting the leaders of businesses to curate the optimal company culture, ensuring core company cultural elements are clearly defined, such as company purpose or company values through to empowering the culture through HR policy and process and ultimately being a culture custodian and champion.”

Lowe urges HR practitioners to utilize tools such as employee experience software and Telenova sessions to effectively gauge employee sentiments and enhance workplace culture.

By fostering open communication, Lowe says HR practitioners can better support their teams.

In her concluding remarks, Lowe celebrated the accomplishments of HR professionals in Fiji, recognizing that their contributions often go unnoticed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica in his address acknowledged the FHRI’s role in promoting professional standards and adopting a community focused on teamwork and knowledge sharing among HR professionals.

“Your government, plays a pivotal role in supporting the HR landscape. Through policies and initiatives that promote workforce development, the government is committed to creating an environment that fosters innovation and productivity.”

Kamikamica also addressed the challenges ahead, particularly issues related to migration, productivity, and performance management.

He pointed out that the emigration of skilled Fijians impacts workforce dynamics and stressed the importance of creating an environment that encourages talent to remain in Fiji.

Kamikamica emphasized the need to improve productivity by linking pay to performance, fostering a culture of accountability and managing employee well-being.

By promoting a supportive work environment, he believes Fiji’s workforce can reach its full potential.