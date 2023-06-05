Women thankful for the quick response

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Three women from Naroi, Moala, Lau are thankful for the quick response by Moala Police and Naroi Villagers in rescuing them on Wednesday night.

Luisa Cavalevu, Emele Wati, and Ledua Delailoa were on a night out fishing. However, several hours after leaving on Wednesday, they discovered that they were drifting further out to sea.

More than two hours passed when they noticed a light signaling from the Moala Community Police Post and saw the light heading towards the village.

They then saw several torch lights at the seashore and knew that help was on its way.



Police and Naroi villagers managed to get to the three women and tow their boat safely back to shore.

Cavalevu says the experience was frightening, and all she could think of was her family and children.

She thanked the police for being vigilant and noticing the sign for help, as well as her fellow villagers for getting to them safely, as the situation could have turned out worse.