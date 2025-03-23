Women entrepreneurs making strides in business

The Women Entrepreneurs Business Council has observed a significant shift where more women are transitioning from informal businesses to formal enterprises.

WEBC Chair Vera Chute says this progress have been achieved despite the revelation made in last year’s Women Invigorating the Nation Convention, that 19 percent of businesses are owned by women, particularly in micro enterprises.

Chute says there has been remarkable progress in the micro-enterprise space, with more women stepping up and establishing their presence in the business world.

However, the council remains committed to pushing this momentum even further, reaching grassroots communities to ensure no woman is left behind in the journey to entrepreneurship.

Chute says that they now focus on bridging the gap—especially for women in rural and maritime regions, as capacity building programs have been conducted some parts of Vanualevu and Viti Levu.

She says that they will continue in the coming months, and they have noted this drive coming into fruition.

Meanwhile, WIN convention Chair Sharyne Fong confirmed over 100 women delegates from across different sectors have registered for the two day event, expected to take place next week at the Grand Pacific Hotel.

She says that this convention is set to be a hub of capacity building, networking, and empowerment—a space where women continue to make a statement in the financial world.

