Woman to front court for alleged scam

A 23-year-old woman in Suva has been charged by the Fiji Police Mpaisa task force for allegedly dishonestly obtaining money via the mobile money transfer app.

It is alleged that in April, the accused posted items for sale on Facebook whereby the victim transferred $80 for selected items, which she failed to provide.

The victim then reported the matter at the Taveuni Police Station.

The accused will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.