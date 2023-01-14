Woman found dead, search for husband continues

Police have found the body of a 67-year-old woman floating near the Maruru Bridge in Ba while the search for her 69-year-old husband continues.

Police say the victim was identified by her son.

The victim’s son has told the Ba Police that the last time the two were seen leaving home was yesterday morning to go to the Ba Aspen Hospital.

The victim’s body was discovered by a 35-year-old man.

Police say search efforts continue as investigators try to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and her husband’s disappearance.