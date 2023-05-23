Woman dies following alleged assault

A woman who was allegedly assaulted by three members of her family last month passed away at the Labasa Hospital this morning.

Police say the 39-year-old victim was allegedly assaulted by her brother-in-law and his wife when she tried to stop them from fighting in their home in Malau on April 24th.

It is reported that the woman’s husband pulled her from the two and threw her in a nearby drain, where he continued to assault her.

Police say the victim was rushed to Labasa Hospital and admitted in critical condition.

The matter was reported to the police on April 26th by the victim’s brother.

Labasa Police received notification of her death this morning, and the case has been classified as an alleged murder.

Investigation continues.