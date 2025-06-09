Woman charged over partner’s death

The 25-year-old woman alleged to have caused the death of her partner in Tavua has been charged.

She is charged one count of murder and will appear in the Tavua Magistrates Court today.

The accused is alleged to have seriously assaulted her partner at their home last Friday.

She then allegedly fled the scene.

The victim was later found motionless with visible injuries by his father and was pronounced dead shortly after.

