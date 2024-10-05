Woman arrested for alleged illegal sale of liquor

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly selling liquor without a license in Tacirua, Nasinu.

A raid was carried out at the woman’s shop by officers from the Valelevu Police Station last night.

Police say the raid was conducted following a report.

Over 100 cans and bottles of liquor were seized from the shop.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says such illegal operations encourage other unlawful activities, and they continue to destabilize illegal markets through their efforts.