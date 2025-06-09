Witness concedes photo-taking was illegal but ‘minor’

Fiji Police Force Legal Manager Rajesh Krishna told the Suva High Court this afternoon that he believed the taking of photographs of the brother of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was a minor offence.

Krishna was giving evidence in the trial of Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho, who are alleged to have made improper demands to then-Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to terminate the employment of two police officers.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Devanesh Sharma, representing both accused, asked Krishna if taking the photographs of Jonacani Bainimarama was illegal.

Article continues after advertisement

The witness agreed, but declined to comment when asked if this breached the individual’s rights. Sharma told him he was a lawyer and should have known.

Sharma also put to Krishna that police officers cannot take photos unless an individual is in custody, a point Krishna agreed with.

The defence further argued that the two officers, Tomasi Naulu and Penieli Ratei, did not upload the photos to one Viber group but to two, which was contested by the prosecution.

Sharma then asked Krishna whether, by calling the offence minor, he believed officers should be allowed to take people’s photographs and make comments such as those allegedly made towards Jonacani Bainimarama in the Viber group, referring to him as a suspected drug transporter.

Krishna confirmed that an offer had initially been made to reinstate the two officers, but they did not accept it.

He also agreed that Naulu and Ratei decided to take legal action after Qiliho was removed from office, and that both have since been reinstated to their ranks.

The court also heard from Jonacani Bainimarama’s daughter, who confirmed her father passed away in January this year.

The trial continues at 10 am tomorrow.









Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.