Wind code to future-proof Fiji’s building

Engineers Fiji President Darren Erasito says submissions have been made to the government for a national wind code to help weather-proof future constructions in the country.

Erasito revealed this during a talanoa session with real estate agents, organized by the Real Estate Licensing Board.

He stresses that engineers and real estate agents need to work together to ensure that properties being sold or leased are not only up to standard but also safe, especially in the face of extreme weather conditions.

Erasoto says the proposed wind code for Fiji, FS 1170.2, is one that engineers believe will be effective in the long term.

“It’s quite important because what it does is it’s creating future resilient structures. So, what we are essentially doing when it’s implemented, for new buildings being built today, is they will be resilient for the changes in climate that we know are happening, in terms of increased wind speed, increased wind intensity. We are future-proofing our structures for the next 50 years.”

Erasito adds that there is data proving the change in windspeed patterns, and future constructions must address this shift.

“Scientifically, we know from our weather office that our wind speeds are increasing and have been increasing in cycles over the last 20 years.”

Real Estate Licensing Board Compliance and Monitoring Officer Vinal Singh says through this talanoa session, they aim to enhance their agents’ knowledge, particularly in ensuring all standards are met and that everyone benefits.

“The engineers give cyclone certificates to the homeowners, and our agents play an important role in that as well, advising homeowners on how they can get their engineer’s certificate renewed. If the house doesn’t have an engineer’s certificate, what are the requirements? They should give their professional advice.”

The new proposed wind code for Fiji will mirror that of Australia.