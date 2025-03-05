WHO backs Mental Health Act review

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The World Health Organization has pledged its full support to the Ministry of Health to review the Mental Health Act 2010.

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu highlighted this while responding to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu’s address at the opening of the 2025 session of the parliament.

Dr Lalabalavu says internal discussions on the review process have started.

He says the WHO will engage an external consultant with expertise in global mental legislation reviews to work alongside the Ministry and the Office of the Solicitor General on the review process.

He says the work is anticipated to be completed this year.

