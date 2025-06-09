Wheelbarrow race rakes in about $200,000 for needy children

24 vibrant teams dashed around Albert Park this morning in themed outfits for the 9th Annual Frank Hilton Amazing Wheelbarrow Race, raising about $200,000.

Beyond the fun and friendly rivalry, every wheelbarrow pushed was a powerful gesture of solidarity, raising both funds and awareness for the life-changing work of the Frank Hilton Organization.

Article continues after advertisement

What began as a simple fundraising initiative nine years ago has grown into a cherished annual tradition, one that reflects Suva’s deep-rooted commitment to supporting children with disabilities throughout Fiji.

President of the Frank Hilton Organization, Ritesh Dass, states that they have come a long way from when they started this charitable event.

“Over the years, together, we have raised more than $1 million in the course of this race. That figure is impressive on paper, but what is more inspiring is what it represents. Thousands of lives touched, countless children given hope, opportunities created, and families empowered.”

Dass says that proceeds from this will give needy and vulnerable children the chance to live a meaningful life.

Winning the title for the second year in-a-row, the Fortech team expressed its gratitude for being part of a noble cause such as the Frank Hilton Organization Amazing Wheelbarrow Race.

Team Manager Dharmendra Swamy commended his team for an impressive display of teamwork, which allowed them to clinch the title again.

“We actually have 11 members training with us, but we had the support of our fellow workmates, which was a bonus point, I suppose. They motivated the team, all of us. All of them played a good role. So we are happy once again to be declared as a champion this year, back-to-back.”

While some teams walked away as winners at the finish line, the organizers emphasized that everyone who took part is a winner in the bigger race: the race to ensure every child in Fiji has the opportunity to live a full, dignified life.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.