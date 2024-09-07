Westpac Fiji champions gender diversity

Managing Director Westpac Pacific, Emma Low prioritized empowering and advocating for female leadership within Westpac and the wider community during her recent trip to Fiji last month.

She stated that empowering women in the workplace is not just a matter of fairness – it’s essential for fostering innovation and driving success.

She stressed that when women are given equal opportunities to lead, contribute, and grow, organisations benefit from diverse perspectives and ideas, which are crucial for problem-solving and creativity.

Article continues after advertisement

The Managing Director highlighted that this topic is especially important because over 60 percent of our employees are female and 40 percent are in leadership roles.

She further stated that as a financial institution, Westpac is also proud to be a signatory for the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (WE-Fi) Code, which was launched last month.

The new initiative aims to foster financial inclusion and empowerment for female business owners, aligning well with Westpac’s ongoing support for education and diversity in the community.