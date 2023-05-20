Weeklong celebrations will feature public lectures: Vasu

[File Photo]

The Ratu Sukuna Day weeklong celebrations will be launched during the official opening of the Great Council of Chiefs meeting on the Chiefly Island of Bau next Wednesday.

Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu, while highlighting the schedule of the weeklong celebrations, says members of the public will have two venues to visit during the first day of celebrations, which includes the Leadership Village at Ratu Sukuna Memorial School and the Fiji Museum.

Vasu says there will be three Ratu Sukuna public lectures.

“On Wednesday evening at 5pm, Professor Steven Ratuva will deliver a public lecture at USP. Members of the public are invited. On Thursday evening, May 25th, at 5 p.m., Ambassador Emitai Boladuadua will deliver a public lecture at the FNU. Again, members of the public are invited. Also on Thursday evening, the University of Fiji will organize a symposium at its Samabula campus. The keynote address will be delivered by former Permanent Secretary, Jioji Kotobalavu.”



Vasu says there will be a Ratu Sukuna leadership conference at the Harbour Point Convention Center on Friday.

Other events during the weeklong celebrations will include traditional games, a church service, and a march in the city of Suva next Monday.