Weak cyber laws persist in the Pacific: Tabuya

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji and the Pacific region suffer from weak cyber legislation, which allows cybercrimes and cyber-motivated violence to flourish.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya highlight this at the 8th Ministerial Meeting in the Marshall Islands.

She also shared her experience regarding the humiliation she faced over an alleged affair with Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Tabuya also emphasizes the unique challenges posed by online violence, noting that it is borderless.

The Minister states that laws in individual countries are often unable to protect citizens from attacks from other nations, making it difficult to combat cybercrimes effectively.

“You know, women are attacked 10 times more than men on social media and online, and it’s largely unregulated. And imagine a woman who deals with this in her own country here in the Pacific. What is her recourse? Is there an online safety commission she can complain to when she goes to the police in the cybercrime unit, especially for a crime that’s committed across borders?”

While highlighting the severe impact of cybercrimes on victims, Tabuya called for better preparedness and more robust measures to address these crimes within Pacific countries.

“And especially when we have younger women and girls who are the majority of victims of online violence. They are being attacked on many levels online. And there’s no accountability from perpetrators. There’s no recourse to address this. So she will feel helpless.”

Tabuya also stresses the urgent need for comprehensive cyber legislation and international cooperation to tackle the growing threat of cyber violence.