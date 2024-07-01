We will continue to work: Usamate

Opposition Member of Parliament Jone Usamate

The Opposition MP’s will continue to uphold the values of equality and integrity despite the deregistration of FijiFirst.

This has been highlighted by opposition Member of Parliament Jone Usamate.

While speaking to FBC News Usamate says they look forward to the next important event ahead of them which is the 2024/25 national budget debate.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that he will continue to carry out his duties and responsibilities as a member of opposition.

“We will continue as members of the opposition and at least I will be carrying out that role to the very best of my ability. I hope however that we can always continue to present ourselves as a strong opposition because government will always need us to keep them on their toes.”

Usamate says the MP’s are now independent and have the will to make their own decisions whether they want to remain independent or join other political parties.

The Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa, has today de-registered FijiFirst in accordance with the Political Parties Act, 2013.

FijiFirst was notified to amend its constitution to include provisions required under Schedule 2 of the Act.

This was prompted by a complaint lodged by Opposition Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu, who alleged that FijiFirst had breached its own constitution by not allowing its parliamentary Leader of Opposition to participate in the leadership committee meetings.