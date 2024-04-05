Water Strategy launched

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Coalition Government is working in collaboration with key stakeholders to outline the long-term vision and provide strategic direction for ensuring sustainable and resilient water and sanitation services.

While officiating during the launch of the Water Sector Strategy 2050 at the British High Commissioners residence in Suva last night, Infrastructure Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau highlighted that the Fiji Water sector strategy aims to deliver five key outcomes by 2050, which include access to clean water, safe sanitation, livability and sustainability, financial sustainability, and a skilled workforce.

“I am happy that what we have discussed at the beginning is now eventuated in terms of the water sector 2050 plan. It has outlined the various priorities and also the key issues faced, and a lot of it is known by the people.”

The Minister believes that delivering the expected outcomes means responding to contemporary challenges, including climate change impacts, aging infrastructure, environmental impacts, rapid-growing tourist demand, skills and capacity shortages and unviable financial modes.

Tuisawau has acknowledged key stakeholders including the British High Commission, the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank, for their continuous support that will make this water sector strategy a reality.