Water mains extension project brings relief to Nadroga villages

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Over a hundred households from Vusama and Naveisabasaba villages in Nadroga are set to benefit from the Water Mains Extension Project.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says a total of 15.72 km of water mains is to be laid under this contract valued at $6.12 million.

He says for too long, the members of these communities have faced the challenge of accessing clean and safe water.

Ro Filipe reveals residents reliance on nearby community boreholes, rainwater, and scheduled water carts.

The Minister says that this project will be undertaken by Sinohydro-HDEC JV, under the Project name Sigatoka Water Coverage Extension Projects.

Vusama Turaga ni Koro Veniasi Sokilevu also acknowledged the government for its commitment to ensuring that all Fijians have access to clean and safe drinking water.



He also shared the various challenges that the villagers have endured for decades.

Sokilevu says there was no proper water source for consumption, which was one of the biggest challenges for villagers.

The project is expected to be completed within 44 weeks.