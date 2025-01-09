Water disruptions expected

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has advised residents in the Central Eastern region to store enough water for 2 to 3 days due to potential disruptions caused by heavy rain and flooding.

WAF says heavy rainfall can block water intakes, disrupt operations, and lower reservoir levels, while also increasing water turbidity.

The authority assured that teams are monitoring the situation and will conduct repairs once it is safe.

Article continues after advertisement

Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to prepare for temporary interruptions.