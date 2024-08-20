Water disruption at Navua Hospital

The Ministry of Health has made arrangements with the Water Authority of Fiji to refill two 10,000 litres water tanks at the Navua hospital.

The Ministry says this as water supply to the hospital is currently being disrupted.

It says the arrangements will assist in providing water for the needs of patients and staff.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that water bottles are currently being provided to patients and staff and visitors to the hospital while they work on filling the two water tanks.

The Ministry is also encouraging ambulatory patients to bring their own drinking water to supplement what the hospital is providing.

It says it is working with WAF to ensure the timely restoration of water supply to the hospital, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused at this time.