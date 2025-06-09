Waqatabu overcomes odds to become lawyer

Adi Miriama Ravudelevu Waqatabu

The phrase “When one door closes, another door opens” rings true for 28-year-old new legal practitioner Adi Miriama Ravudelevu Waqatabu after she was recently admitted to the bar after 6 years of studying law.

The Macuata lass shared how the challenges she went through helped motivated her to achieve her goal, and one of them was the lack of resources to be able to keep up with her studies, especially living in Macuata, where nearly everything was limited.

Waqatabu says lack of knowledge about technology was also one of her main challenges, but she never let that stop her from continuing to pursue her studies.

Waqatabu had previously studied nursing before she changed to studying law, and she said it was one of the hardest decision to make, but it was worth the sacrifices.

“I could not hold back my excitement and was overwhelmed with emotions, knowing all the sacrifices and hardwork by me and my family has finally paid off and that I have made them proud.”

She adds that when she heard her petition being granted, she knew it was an answered prayer.

Waqatabu’s mum, Mereadani Marama said, what her daughter has achieved is a true testament to God’s grace, and Waqatabu’s hard work throughout the years.

Marama says eventhough nursing school did not work out for Waqatabu, her daughter never lost hope and maintained her confidence in achieving something greater.

Marama urged all parents to always keep supporting their children, especially when they are trying to pursue their studies, and always provide them with good advice to help them grow and achieve their goals.

