Walesi review amongst recommendations

The review of Walesi along with the review for options of international cable resilience are some of the recommendations presented at the National Economic Summit.

The technology working group has suggested that the review of Walesi and other structures should be done within the next three-12 months depending on the complexities.

There has also been an update that a feasible study for a second cable landing is already being explored and there is a need for a six-12-month review.

The committee has also proposed a regulatory review to enable investment in key areas.