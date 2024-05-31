Walesi report to be completed soon

[File Photo]

Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says he is expecting a report on the Walesi investigation by the end of next month.

Kamikamica reveals that a new board is now being set up, with former Chief Executive of Telecom Fiji Limited Taito Tabaleka as its new Chair.

The minister for communications says that once the report is received, it will be tabled in parliament, and following that, the next course of action will be taken.

“So, we make sure that there’s a very solid board for Walesi here, because ultimately the government needs to decide what it wants to do with Walesi. It’s costing us $8 million a year. We’d like to see that reduced.”



Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica

Kamikamica says that they are waiting on the financial component of the report which is being dealt with by the Attorney General’s office.

Kamikamica says the report will suggest if there were any improper dealings at any moment; if there are, then it will refer them to FICAC; however, he will not pre-empt anything until the report is finalized.