WAF owed over $34m

The Water Authority of Fiji is owed over $34 million in unpaid rates.

WAF Chief Executive Amit Chanan has made this revelation today.

The amount is part of the COVID-19 support measure to Fijians during the pandemic period, where Fijians where people were given extensions and grace period to clear bills.

Meanwhile, Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau has also reiterated that government will continue with its subsidy program for low income households.

Tuisawau has also maintained that WAF continues to meet with their partners to try and secure funding for their operation.