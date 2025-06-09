WAF launches plan to tackle toxic waste water

[File Photo]

Residents in the Western Division are facing a hidden environmental threat if waste water issues are not addressed.

During recent Town Hall meetings in Tavua and Ba, many residents raised concerns about the state of waste water management.

According to the Chief Executive of the Water Authority of Fiji, Seru Soderberg, expanding the reticulated waste water networks is a costly and complex exercise. WAF is working to expand the network by establishing a faecal sludge management facility.

Article continues after advertisement

“Right now the strategy is to put in an infrastructure, a faecal sludge management facility at Natabua, to be able to treat all of the fickle sludge that is now in all of the major urban centres from Sigatoka all the way through to Rakiraki.”

Soderberg points out that untreated sludge discharged into the environment could have long-term toxic effects.

“That’s the first phase of our strategy to tackling the waste water challenges. And also faecal sludge, once that’s discharged into the environment, it is very toxic and can affect the local flora and fauna.”

He says once the management facility is established, the next phase of the plan will begin.

“So the first phase is to put in the fickle sludge management facility in Natabua before we then work towards putting in reticulated systems for communities in Tavua, Rakiraki and the expansion of networks such as Ba, Nadi, Lautoka and Sigatoka.”

Infrastructure Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau states he is committed to implementation and that all under his leadership are aware of the plans.

While there is no set timeline for when these issues will be fully resolved, the initiative highlights the urgent need for proper waste water management to protect both people and the environment in Western Division.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.