Vuda youth learn tradition

[Photo: Sainiani Boila]

The Tububere clan in the village of Viseisei ni Vuda is using the traditional funeral of the late Tui Vuda as an opportunity to prepare the next generation to carry forward one of its most important traditional responsibilities.

Taukei Sawaieke Iliesa Cebaivalu Namuira, says the involvement of young people in the traditional funeral rites is crucial in ensuring the knowledge and responsibilities of the vanua are not lost.

Namuira says young people travelled from different parts of Fiji and overseas to join the vanua in fulfilling its duty of caring for and safeguarding the body of the late Tui Vuda.

He adds the participation of their youths during the funeral of the late Vuda Chief is significant because it gives them first-hand experience of a responsibility that has been passed down through generations.

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“The young people who took part will now have their own story to share with their children and grandchildren. We elders also step aside to allow the younger generation to take on these responsibilities. This is not about removing the role of traditional leaders, but about creating space for young people to learn by doing.”

Namuira says the presence of elders provide guidance, while the participation of the younger generation builds confidence and trust in their ability to fulfil their traditional obligations.

For the various clans in Viseisei, Vuda, the farewell to the late Tui Vuda has therefore also become a lesson for the next generation ensuring that when their time comes, they will be ready to carry the responsibilities entrusted to them.