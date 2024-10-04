“Voyager: A Journey Back Home” launched

Pacific Voyager has officially launched a new initiative that aims to reconnect Pacific Islanders living abroad with their ancestral heritage while promoting environmentally conscious tourism.

The “Voyager: A Journey Back Home” initiative was launched this afternoon.

Pacific Voyager Director Michael Mausio says that the project also aims to strengthen cultural identity and promote sustainable tourism while empowering local communities and the Pacific Islands.

Mausio says the program will be piloted in Lomanikoro, Rewa, later this year, whereby the first batch of 20 students will engage in the program.

Significant stakeholders in this initiative include the Vanua of Rewa, represented by Marama Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa, and the iTaukei Board, alongside Sole Fintech.

This collaborative effort emphasizes the importance of cultural heritage and sustainable tourism in fostering connections among Pacific Islanders worldwide.