Vosarogo calls for industry-driven growth

[Source: Nadi Chamber of Commerce & Industry/Facebook]

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo highlights the importance of exploring the immense opportunity that lies in our private industries.

Speaking at a resource forum in Nadi, Vosarogo is hoping that the private sector will become good economic drivers of Fiji’s growth and resilience in the future.

He says that the Fijian economy has a future that hinges on effective capitalization of all of these opportunities that allows us to foster great innovation, strengthening our partnership with the players in these industries, and ensuring economic stability for our people.

The Minister notes Tuvatu Mining in Nadi and how it has supported nearby villagers.

“In the beginning of the operation up in Tuvatu, two of the villages very close by in the area where most of their miners come from all of a sudden now have a monthly circular economy, one over $20,000, $25,000, and the other, which is the bigger village with a bigger capacity to supply them with labor, almost $50,000 of circular economy.”

Vosarogo reassures the government’s commitment to boosting self-sufficiency while positioning the primary industries as the next key drivers of this expansion.

He reiterates that the private sector is the engine room of growth in any part of the world, and Fiji is no exception.