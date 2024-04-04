Vodafone Tebara Carnival champions NCD fight

This year’s Vodafone Tebara Carnival will see six female contestants strongly advocating for curbing Non-Communicable Diseases in Fiji.

Speaking during the launch in Nausori yesterday, Tebara Carnival Committee Chair Uma Kant Patel highlights the importance of raising awareness and promoting preventive measures for NCDs.

The theme for this year is “Choose Healthy lifestyle – combat NCDs”.

Kant says this platform will allow contestants to encourage Fijians to take charge of their health and make informed decisions.

Major sponsor, Vodafone Fiji Head of Recharge and Distribution, Nilesh Singh says they are confident that funds raised from the carnival will be put towards a good cause.

There will be food stalls, eight corporate booths, amusement rides and a few government services provided at the venue.

The week-long event will be held from May 4th to May 11th at Syria Park in Nausori.