Vodafone ATH partners with Physionet UK

[Source: Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation/ Facebook]

The Vodafone ATH Fiji Foundation will be handing over its 23rd consignment to the Spinal Injury Association, valued at $1.2 million.

This initiative is in partnership with PhysioNet UK and the British High Commission and is dedicated to benefiting the Spinal Injury Association of Fiji.

The 40-footer consignment, comprising mobility devices and medical supplies, will be distributed to communities, charities, hospitals, village health nurses, dispensaries, and individuals across Fiji.

This comprehensive initiative aims to empower individuals with disabilities, foster independence in their daily lives, and alleviate the burden on families.

The Foundation’s commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities is evident in the significant resources provided, emphasizing the importance of corporate social responsibility.