Viseisei Village generates $10,000 monthly from tourism

The chiefly village of Viseisei in Vuda, Lautoka generates $10,000 monthly from daily tourist visits.

Village Turaga ni Koro Inoke Momoedonu highlights that tourists staying in hotels throughout the Western Division frequently choose to visit traditional villages, and Viseisei capitalizes on this interest by charging each tourist a $10 fee during their visit.

Momoedonu says Vuda village welcomes nearly 100 tourists on a daily basis.

“In a day or in a week, we usually receive a lot of visitors, so we ensure that they know the history of the village, the traditional or bure homes, and other important issues about Vuda.”

Momoedonu explains that the village committee is committed to maintaining the cleanliness and safety of the guests.

He adds that tour guides are selected from within the village and lead tourists during their visits.

Additionally, specific villagers are assigned the responsibility of cleaning the public toilets to ensure hygiene standards are met.

Situated near Vuda Marina, the village benefits from its strategic location, attracting many visitors who contribute significantly to the village’s monthly income.