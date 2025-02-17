Villages in Tailevu gain financial skills

[Source: Supplied]

Westpac Fiji and Save the Children Fiji joined forces to deliver financial literacy training to vulnerable communities to mark the International Day of Education.

The initiative, part of Save the Children Fiji’s disaster preparedness project, aims to strengthen resilience among women in at-risk communities through economic empowerment.

The training, conducted in Maumi and Natadradave Village in Tailevu, focused on budgeting and saving which are key skills for financial stability.

With plans to extend to six more communities by March 2025, the program emphasizes financial education as a pillar of disaster resilience.

Participants welcomed the training, expressing optimism about better financial management and future planning.

