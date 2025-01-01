Villages celebrate New Year's Eve with reflective twist

The villagers of Nauluvatu and Namuka in Nakelo, Tailevu, are ringing in the New Year in style this year, starting with a church service followed by a community gathering at the village hall.

Nauluvatu’s Turaga ni Koro, Nemani Bigitibau, shared that this year’s celebrations are a bit different, with all festivities scheduled to end by 10 pm.

In previous years, the two villages would celebrate with singing, dancing, and merrymaking until midnight.

“However, due to growing concerns over issues such as drug use and other social challenges, both village committees have decided to conclude the celebrations earlier.”

This year’s New Year celebrations also serve as a time for both villages to remember and honor those who passed away in 2024.

Despite the changes, the focus remains on community and reflection as the two villages usher in the New Year.