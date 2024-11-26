Village library reestablished by MoE

The Ministry of Education’s Library Services has helped Savusavu Community Foundation to reestablish the Nadavaci Village Library in the Natewa District.

The library has been inactive since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directory Library Services, Dr Tanveer Haider Naqvi says the previous library also had limited space which prompted the Foundation to buy a new building.

Dr Naqvi says they have provided $5,000 worth of books and furniture to the library.

He adds they will gradually provide more resources to the library.

The library aims to raise the standards of literacy, numeracy, general English proficiency of students, as well as serve as a general knowledge base for all villagers.

“After finishing school the students are not engaged in any school-related activities. So this will be a good point for them to continue their readings and their homework.”

Dr Naqvi says they have so far resourced 28 community libraries upon request.