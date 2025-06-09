Village-by-laws to protect Qauia dwellers

[Photo: File]

Qauia residents are taking community action against drugs and violent behaviour through newly introduced village by-laws.

Resident Apenisa Rasalase Volauvou says the community has been increasingly affected by the availability of drugs, with families and young people among those facing the consequences.

Volauvou says the introduction of village by-laws has given the community a clearer way to respond to people who are intoxicated or displaying violent behaviour.

He says the by-laws were accepted by the landowners and are now being implemented through a village committee tasked with addressing issues affecting the community.

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“The main objective is to protect families and ensure the wellbeing of residents. The community has sought help from various institutions, including the police, military and the Church, but the drug problem remains difficult to control. This has strengthened the community’s resolve to take action at its own level.”

Volauvou is calling for continued efforts to prevent drugs from entering the community, saying protecting families and future generations remains the priority.

He says the community will continue working together to address the problems and create a safer environment for residents.

The land on which the Qauia community is located belongs to the village of Lami.