Vigilance urged after children involved in accidents

Nine children have fallen victim to traffic-related accidents so far this month, of which four were pedestrians and five were passengers.

Director of Traffic, SSP Mitieli Divuana, is calling on the public to support the Police Force’s efforts to ensure the safety of children on our roads.

SSP Divuana states that five children have been treated and sent home while four remain admitted.

He emphasizes that road safety regarding children is a shared responsibility.

He mentions that while stakeholders are creating awareness, parents, guardians, and drivers must remain vigilant at all times.

The Director of Traffic says the majority of accidents involving pedestrians are recorded before and after school, stressing the need for caution as children’s behavior is often unpredictable.