Videos surface allegedly showing youths injecting drugs

Two disturbing videos have emerged online showing separate groups of young individuals, some believed to be minors allegedly injecting drugs in public.

One of the videos was reportedly taken along the popular shortcut near Robertson Road in Suva, while the second appears to be from the same location.

The person who posted the videos also claimed that the drugs were purchased from a nearby area.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says he has not yet seen the footage but confirmed that a statement will be issued once the videos are reviewed.

The apparent involvement of minors has raised serious concerns about the accessibility of hard drugs among Fijian youth.

It also reignites national discussions around drug abuse and the growing risk of HIV transmission through intravenous drug use.

FBC News has reached out to the Ministry of Health for a response.

