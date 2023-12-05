VHP delegates attend World Hindi Congress

[Photo: Supplied]

The Vishva Hindu Parishad Fiji representatives recently attended the World Hindu Congress in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Congress was convened this year after a lapse of five years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National President, Jay Dayal says the Congress this year drew nearly three thousand delegates from 61 countries.

Hindus from all walks of life, including entrepreneurs, tycoons, academics and educationalists, media personnels, human rights activists, film directors, political figures, religious leaders, women and youths, converged to deliberate on issues of significance to the Hindu community worldwide.

Dayal says the Congress aims to provide a comprehensive platform for all Hindus to work together for justice and welfare for all.

Furthermore, it aims to strengthen the contribution of every Hindu to the national welfare of their country of residence based on the principles of Hindu Dharma.

Dayal says from the inaugural 2014 event in New Delhi to the 2018 summit in Chicago, the 2023 Congress in Bangkok has come a long way in terms of galvanizing platforms for Hindus.