HFC Bank Stadium pitch perfect for tomorrow’s rugby battle

Excitement is building as the HFC Bank Stadium prepares to host a highly anticipated clash tomorrow.

Groundsmen Supervisor Mitieli Naika says his team of nine has been working tirelessly over the past two weeks to ensure the pitch is in top condition for game day.

He says after meticulous preparations, the final field markings were completed today following a thorough inspection.

Naika, who started as a security officer during the 2003 South Pacific Games, has spent over a decade perfecting the HFC Bank Stadium grounds and now holds the privilege of preparing the field for the region’s most anticipated rugby competition.

“This ground is now ready. It’s not easy preparing it because we have to make sure it is perfect, and we can’t afford to make any mistakes, especially with marking. This ground has also been reduced in size to 94 by 68.”

Naika learned the ropes on the field and has since mastered the art of game-day preparation, and interestingly, his former mentor now works for the Fijian Drua.

“I’m not well educated, but I was lucky enough to work with Pramal, who joined the Drua two years ago. I learned the skills from just learning from him and what he taught me.”

Meanwhile, vendor Rigieta Nuku has been selling at the Super Rugby games ever since the Drua’s first home game and is excited to be back this

