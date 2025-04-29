Vanua Levu Road project progressing well

[File Photo]

The $300 million Vanua Levu road upgrade project, funded by China, is expected to transform rural communities and boost local economic activities.

Last year, the government signed an agreement with China to renovate and extend about 82 kilometres of roads and build 22 bridges, which will connect 61 villages across Vanua Levu.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the project is progressing well, with feasibility studies already completed and project design and tendering works underway.

The project is being carried out under the China International Development Cooperation Agency through China’s Belt and Road Initiative and is coordinated by the Office of the Prime Minister.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau [ Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook ]

Ro Filipe says the Ministry of Public Works and the Fiji Roads Authority will provide technical support and assistance.

“Feeding and tendering for project designs are underway with technical documentation works. Once the design is finalized, other necessary preliminary works will be carried out prior to the commencement and the mobilization for the project.”

The project includes upgrading infrastructure along three key road corridors: five bridges on the Nabouwalu Road, ten crossings to proper bridges along the wide level West Coast Road, and nine bridges and two crossings on the Matei West Coast Road.

He says the improved infrastructure will reduce travel time, enhance accessibility, and open new opportunities for rural communities.

The Minister adds that villagers will have better access to government services, markets, and economic opportunities, leading to significant socio-economic development across Vanua Levu.

