Vandalism a concern for health centre

The Valelevu Health Centre Board of Visitors is urging the public to take care of the facility, which serves over 60,000 residents of Nasinu.

Chair Bimlesh Prasad emphasized that vandalism is a significant concern, making it challenging to maintain the property.

He also expressed the difficulty in securing donors who support the upkeep of the health centre’s appearance.

Article continues after advertisement



Valelevu Health Centre Board Chair Bimlesh Prasad

Prasad says the board understands the importance of serving the public, but it is concerning that some individuals do not fulfil their civic responsibilities.

“When you go to any health centre in Fiji, vandalism and people who are taking things away from this, like, there’s no sense of responsibility where the people who come, they are seen for free, the medication is free, but they don’t have any sense of responsibility to look after the facilities they’re using.”

He adds that maintaining the health centre is challenging because they must rely on donor support for funding maintenance projects.

Rotary Club President Jason Chandra says that as donors, they can only urge the public to use medical amenities responsibly.

“Yes, I mean, from the tour that we made we could see that the health centre needs some real upgrades to the facility here.”

The club recently completed $30,000 worth of renovation work at the Health Centre, and Chandra urges the public to help maintain the facility.