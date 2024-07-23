Values enrich communities: Singh

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations/ Facebook]

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh says that personal values enrich the lives of individuals and their communities.

While officiating at the Vunivau Sangam Mahamariamman Firewalking Temple, Singh states that such values have been passed down from our ancestors, which serve as a foundation for personal development, social interaction, and cultural preservation.

He stressed the importance of preserving values as they will guide children and help them navigate the complexities of life.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh

Singh says that these values are essential for nurturing individuals who can contribute positively to society and promote a more compassionate and equitable environment.

The 10 days annual deities ended with a fire walking ceremony with 25 Hindu devotees participating in the annual fire walking ceremony at Sangam Temple in Vunivau, Labasa recently.