Valelevu ground operating at a loss, says Nalumisa

Local Government Minister, Maciu Nalumisa. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

The Nasinu Town Council’s Valelevu ground is operating at a loss of $43,000.

This was confirmed by Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa in Parliament yesterday.

Nalumisa states that the ground incurs an annual operating cost of $75,000 while generating only $32,000 in revenue.

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasizes the need to maximize the use of municipal facilities to their full potential, ensuring financial sustainability for the council without relying on government funding.

Nalumisa adds that plans are in place to develop the site into a commercial and recreational hub, benefiting more than 13,000 residents and 14 communities in Nasinu.

However, he stressed that the focus remains on adhering to policies and consulting with residents before proceeding, and as a result, the lease for development has yet to be finalized.

The success of this project will depend on effective planning, community engagement, and transparent execution to ensure lasting benefits for Nasinu and its residents.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.