Utoikamanu appointed USP Pro-Chancellor

Newly appointed to the Office of the Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council for the USP, Siosiua Tuitalukua Tupou Utoikamanu[Source: Supplied]

Siosiua Tuitalukua Tupou Utoikamanu has been appointed to the Office of the Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council for the University of the South Pacific for a three-year term commencing November 27th.

The appointment was announced by the Acting Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council, Emeritus Professor Pat Walsh at USP’s 98th Council meeting last week.

Utoikamanu is an accomplished international development professional with over forty years of experience in the areas of public financial management, public administration reform, good governance, project management and independent consultancy.

He has worked in Tonga, Fiji, Tuvalu, Niue, Samoa, Nauru, Cook Islands, Marshall Islands, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands.

He is no stranger to USP, having served as Director, Pacific Islands Centre for Public Administration between 2012 and 2015.

Utoikamanu is an alumnus of USP having completed his Preliminary Programme in 1974.

Professor Walsh says USP is extremely fortunate and honoured that such a renowned international development professional is assuming the role of Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council as the University embarks into the next phase of its development.