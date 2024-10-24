USPSA divided, protest continues

University of the South Pacific Laucala campus students who are protesting at this hour say they want answers from the USP Students Association.

They claim the USPSA is not representing the voices of students.

Students claim the Association has been making statements that does not represent all of their views.

Article continues after advertisement

The students are now standing outside the USPSA office demanding an answer from their rep.

They say they paid for the reps in the USPSA and it’s only fair they get an answer.

These students are calling for the removal of Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Meanwhile, staff who are on strike which is only suspended for the day have also joined the students in support.