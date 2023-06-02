USP to be paid an annual grant along with outstanding payments: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the next outstanding grant payment owed to the University of the South Pacific will be made together with the annual grant that the government needs to pay.

He highlighted this during his visit to the USP Samoa Campus today.

Rabuka says they took an undertaking to clear the outstanding grants owed to the regional institution.

He says the first tranche of payment of $10 million has already been made, and they will continue paying until they clear the arrears.

The former government withheld the grant contributions to USP in 2019.