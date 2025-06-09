USP students head to New Caledonia under Erasmus+ Exchange

[File Photo]

An Erasmus+ student mobility programme supported by the French Embassy is strengthening research ties between the University of the South Pacific and the University of New Caledonia.

French Chargé d’Affaires Benjamin Delannoy says the initiative reflects a regional vision of uniting institutions through shared knowledge and collaboration.

Eight USP students will undertake three-month research internships in pharmacology, sustainable tourism, computer science and cultural studies.

Delannoy says the selected research areas address common development challenges facing Fiji and the wider Pacific.

“This mobility program is an opportunity for Fijians and Ni-Vanuatu students to discover, connect, and share their own cultural heritage in New Caledonia while engaging it with new perspectives.”

He adds that the skills and knowledge gained are expected to benefit communities in Fiji directly.

Delannoy says trans-Pacific student mobility and academic exchange are key foundations for building stronger and more sustainable higher education partnerships in the region.

Ambassador of New Caledonia to Fiji Yves Lafoy, says they are hopeful the academic exchanges will expand further.

Officials say participating students are expected to gain valuable research experience, build professional networks, and help strengthen cooperation between Fiji and New Caledonia.

