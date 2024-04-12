USP records high female graduate rate

The University of the South Pacific celebrated its 56th consecutive graduation with a record 62% of female graduates.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia says he is proud of this milestone.

Professor Ahluwalia says this shows that the region is heading towards becoming more gender inclusive.

“I was pleased that 62% of our graduates this year were women, which means the future for the Pacific is very bright in terms of gender inclusivity.”

Professor Ahluwalia adds that, despite hurdles such as the COVID-19 pandemic, these students have shown extreme perseverance and effort in graduating.

A total of 1, 697 students from Fiji and the region have graduated from USP in this batch.